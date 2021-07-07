UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Urges 'extreme Caution' In Lifting Covid Restrictions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:06 PM

WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting Covid restrictions

The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged "extreme caution" for countries considering lifting Covid-19 restrictions, saying transmission of the virus would increase regardless of high vaccination rates

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged "extreme caution" for countries considering lifting Covid-19 restrictions, saying transmission of the virus would increase regardless of high vaccination rates.

Asked about England's plans to ditch most of its coronavirus restrictions from July 19, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference: "I would urge extreme caution in the complete lifting of public health and social measures at this time, because there are consequences for that."

Related Topics

World July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

3 minutes ago

Dilip Kumar proved his abilities in subcontinent: ..

3 minutes ago

Patient Welfare Society donates medical equipment ..

9 minutes ago

Megaship heads out of Suez after Egypt deal

9 minutes ago

DC visits Ultra water filtration Plant at Rohri Ma ..

9 minutes ago

Facebook leads surging 'social commerce' market: s ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.