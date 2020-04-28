WHO Urges Governments, Employers to Ensure Essential Workers' Safety Safe Amid COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged governments, employers and trade unions across the world to cooperate to ensure the safety of all medical professionals and other essential workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged governments, employers and trade unions across the world to cooperate to ensure the safety of all medical professionals and other essential workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement published on Tuesday.

"Health workers are at the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak response and as such are exposed to hazards that put them at risk of infection. Hazards include pathogen exposure, long working hours, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma, and physical and psychological violence," the statement read.

The WHO, in conjunction with the UN's International Labour Organization, has dedicated the World Day for Safety and Health at Work to essential workers currently helping to tackle the ongoing health crisis, according to the statement.

More than 35,000 health care workers worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 21, the WHO stated. More than 150 medical professionals have died due to complications from the disease in Italy. In the United Kingdom, 82 National Health Service workers and 16 social care staff have so far died after contracting the coronavirus disease.

As of 08:00 GMT on Monday, the WHO has registered more than 2.8 million cases of COVID-19 globally, a increase of 85,530 in the preceding 24 hours and a slight rise from the 84,900 new positive tests announced on Sunday.