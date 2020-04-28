UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Urges Governments, Employers To Ensure Essential Workers' Safety Safe Amid COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:49 PM

WHO Urges Governments, Employers to Ensure Essential Workers' Safety Safe Amid COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged governments, employers and trade unions across the world to cooperate to ensure the safety of all medical professionals and other essential workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged governments, employers and trade unions across the world to cooperate to ensure the safety of all medical professionals and other essential workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement published on Tuesday.

"Health workers are at the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak response and as such are exposed to hazards that put them at risk of infection. Hazards include pathogen exposure, long working hours, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma, and physical and psychological violence," the statement read.

The WHO, in conjunction with the UN's International Labour Organization, has dedicated the World Day for Safety and Health at Work to essential workers currently helping to tackle the ongoing health crisis, according to the statement.

More than 35,000 health care workers worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 21, the WHO stated. More than 150 medical professionals have died due to complications from the disease in Italy. In the United Kingdom, 82 National Health Service workers and 16 social care staff have so far died after contracting the coronavirus disease.

As of 08:00 GMT on Monday, the WHO has registered more than 2.8 million cases of COVID-19 globally, a increase of 85,530 in the preceding 24 hours and a slight rise from the 84,900 new positive tests announced on Sunday.

Related Topics

World United Nations Died Italy United Kingdom April Sunday All From Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan agree to evacuate Pakistani workers

21 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu teams to participate in closed training ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

36 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

41 minutes ago

335 new coronavirus patients diagnosed, 7 succumbe ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of accused in EOB ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.