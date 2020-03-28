WHO Urges Individuals, Countries to Avoid Therapeutics Not Proven Effective for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Countries and individuals should refrain from using therapeutics that have not been proven effective for the treatment of the coronavirus, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"The vaccine is still 12 to 18 months away; in the meantime, we recognize that there is an urgent need or therapeutics to treat patients and save lives. Today, we are delighted to announce that [in] Norway and Spain, the first patients will shortly be enrolled in the solidarity trial, which will compare the safety and effectiveness of four different drugs or drug combinations against COVID-19," Tedros told a press conference, stressing that the more countries joined the trial, the faster the results would appear.

"In the meantime, we call on all individuals and countries to refrain from using therapeutics that have not been demonstrated to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19," Tedros added.