Open Menu

WHO Urges Israel To Drop Rafah Invasion Plan 'in Name Of Humanity'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM

WHO urges Israel to drop Rafah invasion plan 'in name of humanity'

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Sunday implored Israel "in the name of humanity" not to begin an assault on Rafah, where the majority of Gaza's population is fleeing.

"I'm gravely concerned about reports of an Israeli plan to proceed with a ground assault on Rafah," WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X.

"Further escalation of violence in this densely populated area would lead to many more deaths and suffering," he added.

"In the name of humanity, we appeal to Israel not to proceed and instead to work towards peace."

At least 31,553 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have died in the Israeli military onslaught since Oct. 7.

Tedros dismissed a so-called evacuation plan devised by the Israel ahead of Rafah's invasion.

"The 1.2 million people in Rafah do not have anywhere safe to move to," the WHO chief said.

"There are no fully functional, safe health facilities that they can reach elsewhere in Gaza," he said, adding, "Many people are too fragile, hungry, and sick to be moved again..."

"This humanitarian catastrophe must not be allowed to worsen."

A day earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced in a statement that he "approved plans for a military operation in Rafah, and the army is operationally preparing for it..."

The statement provided no details on the exact time and date of the assault, and rejected the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by the Gaza-based Hamas as "unrealistic."

Provision of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the besieged territory and release of Israeli captives were among the terms of the truce deal, which has been discussed several times in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Army Israel Gaza Died Cairo Lead Women Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

14 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

15 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

16 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

17 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

17 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

18 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

18 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

18 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

18 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

18 hours ago

More Stories From World