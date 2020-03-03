WHO Urges Latin America to 'Aggressively' Contain COVID-19 While Number of Cases Low

Countries of Latin America, Mesoamerica and the Caribbean should adhere to aggressive containment of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while the number of cases in the region is low, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Countries of Latin America, Mesoamerica and the Caribbean should adhere to aggressive containment of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while the number of cases in the region is low, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"For Latin America, Mesoamerica or the Caribbean we would comfortably and confidently recommend that they should do aggressive containment while the number of cases are low seven cases in Ecuador, five cases in Mexico, two cases in Brazil, one case in Dominican Republic and zero cases in Chile," Tedros told a press briefing.

He also praised approach of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to the situation.

"We were on a call with the president of Chile ... As you know, there are no cases reported from Chile, but the president wants to do everything to prepare the country to prevent any case from landing in Chile or, if it lands in Chile, to control it or contain it as soon as possible," Tedros said.

However, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, noted that the community transmission cannot be ruled out anywhere, and urged all WHO member states to be ready for this scenario.

"The characteristics of this virus ... clearly demonstrated by containment is still a Primary approach but we must be ready for sustained community transmission," Ryan said.

So far, over 92,000 people have been infected with the COVID-19 globally, with more than 3,100 people dead and over 48,000 recovered. It has already spread to more than 70 countries across the world.