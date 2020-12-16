WHO urges masks at Christmas fearing new Europe Covid surge

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:28 PM

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization in Europe warned Wednesday of a "further resurgence" of Covid-19 in early 2021, as it urged families to wear face masks during this year's Christmas gatherings.

The UN health organisation said in a statement that while some "fragile progress" had been made, "Covid-19 transmission across the European region remains widespread and intense." "There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, and we will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it," WHO Europe said.

It urged the public "not (to) underestimate the importance of your decisions" and take extra precautions as many prepare to gather for the holidays.

If possible, the WHO said celebrations should be held outdoors and "participants should wear masks and maintain physical distancing." For indoor festivities, the WHO said limiting the number of guests and ensuring good ventilation were key to reducing the risk of infection.

"It may feel awkward to wear masks and practise physical distancing when around friends and family, but doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy," the health agency said.

The WHO's European Region comprises 53 countries and includes Russia and several countries in Central Asia, a region that has registered more than 22 million cases of the new coronavirus and close to 500,000 deaths.

jll-cbw/gd

More Stories From World

