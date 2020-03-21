WHO Urges People Not to Gather During Pandemic, Says Technology Maintains Connection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) leadership on Friday reiterated their stance urging people to avoid coming together in large groups during the coronavirus pandemic and preferred to use the term physical distancing as technology helps us stay socially connected.

"You may have heard us use the phrase 'physical distancing' instead of 'social distancing' ... Keeping a physical distance from people so that we can prevent the virus from transmitting to one another - that's absolutely essential. But it doesn't mean that socially we have to disconnect from our loved ones, from our family. Technology right now has advanced so greatly that we can keep connected in many ways without actually physically being in the same room or physically being in the same space with people," Maria van Kerkhove, the technical lead at the WHO, said.

Answering a question about the upcoming Nowruz new years celebrations in Iran and around central and western Asia, celebrated on the spring equinox on March 20 to 21, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said celebrations need to be changed during the times of pandemic.

"Celebrations and gatherings, particularly religious gatherings [Nowruz is not religious but secular Persian], ones that celebrate renewal are obviously very important, but we may need to change the way we celebrate things for now and in countries like Iran," Ryan said at the virtual press conference.

Iran is one of the nations badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 20,000 confirmed cases and nearly 1,600 deaths as a result.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier this week called on his countrymen not to travel between regions during the holidays and branded this years' Nowruz an unhappy one.