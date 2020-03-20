UrduPoint.com
WHO Urges People Not To Hoard Surgical Masks, Calls For Prioritizing Use By Health Workers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

WHO Urges People Not to Hoard Surgical Masks, Calls for Prioritizing Use by Health Workers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Maria van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, warned on Friday against hoarding surgical masks, calling on people to prioritize the use of masks by health care workers amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"If you do not need to wear masks at home, as an individual in the community ” don't wear a mask. Don't hoard those masks.

Make sure that those masks are available to the front line workers because ... we don't want to put our health care workers in any further danger. So please, if you're not caring for a sick person at home then you don't need to be wearing a mask. So again, please prioritize the use of these masks for our front line workers," van Kerkhove told a virtual press conference.

The WHO official stressed that extended use of masks, as well as their potential reuse, were undesirable.

