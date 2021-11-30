UrduPoint.com

WHO Urges 'rational' Measures Against Omicron Covid Variant

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:52 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization called Tuesday for countries to keep calm and take "rational" measures in response to the new, fast-spreading Covid variant Omicron, which has sparked global panic.

"We call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing to countries.

"We still have more questions than answers about the effect of Omicron on transmission, severity of disease, and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines," he added.

