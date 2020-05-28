WHO Urges Responsible Behavior by Citizens, Governments as Public Spaces Open in Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on governments and citizens in Europe to be responsible and cautious, as lockdowns are being lifted in many countries in the region, and beaches and other areas are being reopened

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on governments and citizens in Europe to be responsible and cautious, as lockdowns are being lifted in many countries in the region, and beaches and other areas are being reopened.

"We need what we call responsible governance and responsible citizenship. It means that the leaders [have] to look at ... data ... they need to communicate with the public and understand the public. From the citizens, we would expect that they listen to responsible leadership. It means that nothing much changed now that the lockdowns are being lifted - there is no treatment yet, there is no vaccine yet. So the key issue is the behavior by the people, how the people are going to behave including on the beach and with good weather, it is going to determine the course of the pandemic," WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge told a briefing.

The WHO official noted that the same applied for any other close settings, where the infection is "prone to spread."

"So listen very carefully to the advice of the national authorities. To behave in the COVID reality is not so much a matter of post-COVID, but a matter of learning to live with the virus, with physical distancing, with cough hygiene and washing the hands etc.

," Kluge said.

Commenting on discussions regarding the reopening of bars and clubs in some countries, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency officer of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, noted that a strong health system needed to be in place before governments make such moves.

"Opening businesses, or clubs and bars, where people do come together, will absolutely have to depend on a very strong ability of the health system to know how the virus is transmitting, where it is transmitting and, most importantly, - especially if people are allowed and the decision is taken to allow people to come together in close settings - that as soon as transmission occurs the health systems and the disease control systems can very specifically and in a targeted manner understand where the case is, understand who the contacts are and ensure that targeted interventions to prevent and break any transmission of the virus can be put in place," Smallwood told reporters.

According to WHO, over 2 million COVID-19 cases have been registered in Europe since the start of the pandemic, including almost 11,500 deaths.