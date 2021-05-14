UrduPoint.com
WHO Urges Rich Nations To Donate COVID-19 Vaccines To COVAX Rather Than Vaccinate Children

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

WHO Urges Rich Nations to Donate COVID-19 Vaccines to COVAX Rather Than Vaccinate Children

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom urged rich countries on Friday to donate coronavirus vaccines to the COVAX vaccine distribution mechanism instead of inoculating children and teenagers.

"In a handful of rich countries which bought up the majority of the vaccine supply, lower-risk groups are now being vaccinated. I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now, I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to COVAX," the WHO chief said at a briefing.

