WHO Urges Sides In Afghan Conflict To Honor International Humanitarian Law

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

WHO Urges Sides in Afghan Conflict to Honor International Humanitarian Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday urged the sides in the Afghan conflict to respect human rights and international humanitarian law after the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) took over the country.

The WHO has voiced concerns over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, expressing condolences to relatives of those who died as a result of turmoil after the Islamist movement launched an offensive.

"The situation is deteriorating rapidly. We call on all parties to the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law and human rights law. The gains of the past twenty years cannot be turned back," the organization's Eastern Mediterranean regional office tweeted.

It also urged respect and support of medical workers on the ground as well as steps to ensure the accessibility of health services in the country.

Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country. Throughout Monday, many countries have deployed planes to repatriate their citizens and diplomatic staff over the unstable security situation, including at the Kabul airport, which became a hotspot for Afghan nationals seeking to flee the country aboard foreign evacuation planes.

