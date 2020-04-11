UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Urges Stricter Measures As Belarus Virus Cases Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 10:56 PM

WHO urges stricter measures as Belarus virus cases surge

The World Health Organisation on Saturday warned Belarus that the coronavirus epidemic is on a "rapid increase", a sign its soft approach to containing the spread has not worked

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organisation on Saturday warned Belarus that the coronavirus epidemic is on a "rapid increase", a sign its soft approach to containing the spread has not worked.

On a mission to the country of 9.5 million, one of the few in Europe without a mandatory lockdown, Dr. Patrick O'Connor of the WHO's European office said there is "evidence of rapid increase in cases" in Belarus.

"Case counts have doubled about every two to three days, indicating the beginning of community transmission," he said during a press-conference in Minsk, warning that the situation "warrants new measures.

" Belarus on Saturday reported 2,226 cases of infection and 23 fatalities. The country's health minister said that hundreds of those cases were healthcare workers.

"Laboratory testing confirms that 301 healthcare workers have been infected," minister Vladimir Karanik said at the joint conference.

Belarus "hasn't focused" on preventing healthcare-associated transmission, O'Connor said, though he praised efforts to repurpose private sector industry for domestic production of protective gear for medics.

He said the WHO is recommending increased "isolation measures", particularly postponing mass gatherings and sports events.

Related Topics

World Sports Europe Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 170 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

12 minutes ago

Payment camps under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programm ..

21 seconds ago

Dr. Yasmin asks people to stay home

22 seconds ago

Why Africa's coronavirus outbreak appears slower t ..

25 seconds ago

Sindh Governor visits KKF's headquarters to review ..

26 seconds ago

Final decision on lockdown by 14th: Dr. Yasmin Ras ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.