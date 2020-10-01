UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Urges Support For Elderly Amid Pandemic: Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:42 PM

WHO urges support for elderly amid pandemic: Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called for efforts to provide better care and support to elderly people across Africa amid the coronavirus pandemic

LAGOS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called for efforts to provide better care and support to elderly people across Africa amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior citizens in the region require more love, support, and occasional calls to inquire about their needs, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said in a message on the International Day for Older Persons, marked annually on Oct. 1.

She said restrictions on movement, gatherings, and the increased social isolation due to COVID-19 have placed a greater burden on the lives of older people.

"We can contribute to addressing this by picking up the phone to call our senior relatives and offering to assist older people in our communities or keep them company," Moeti advised.

She said the key challenges to elderly people's care in Africa were a lack of comprehensive longterm care systems, low coverage of social protection schemes, and inadequate data to shape policy interventions.

The WHO official stressed that there is a growing need to address these issues, as the number of elderly people in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to reach 67 million by 2025.

Related Topics

Africa World Company Million Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1,571 criminals arrested last month

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 provides services to 2,755 people last ..

3 minutes ago

US Envoy for Sahel Region to Visit Mali, Meet With ..

6 minutes ago

Minsk Sees Kiev's Refusal to Recognize Lukashenko ..

6 minutes ago

NDMA disburses 3,427.22 tons food packs, 103,570 t ..

6 minutes ago

Ulema's role in inter-faith harmony important to c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.