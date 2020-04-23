WHO Urges Swift Action Against Malaria in Sub-Saharan Africa Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on countries to act quickly to provide remedies against malaria in sub-Saharan Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the results of the latest modeling analysis.

According to the worst-case scenario, if all insecticide-treated net campaigns to ward off malarial mosquitoes are suspended and access to antimalaria medicine is reduced by 75 percent, 769,000 people could die from malaria in 2020.

"WHO urges countries to move fast and distribute malaria prevention and treatment tools at this stage of the COVID-19 outbreak in sub-Saharan Africa, and to do their utmost to safely maintain these essential malaria control services," the organization said in a statement, adding that there is a critical window of opportunity to minimize the effects of COVID-19 on anti-malaria efforts.

In 2019, about 93 percent of all malaria cases were reported from sub-Saharan Africa, per that year's global malaria report by WHO.

There are 25,320 COVID-19 cases in the African region, with the death toll standing at 1,225, per WHO data.