UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Urges Swift Action Against Malaria In Sub-Saharan Africa Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:10 PM

WHO Urges Swift Action Against Malaria in Sub-Saharan Africa Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on countries to act quickly to provide remedies against malaria in sub-Saharan Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the results of the latest modeling analysis.

According to the worst-case scenario, if all insecticide-treated net campaigns to ward off malarial mosquitoes are suspended and access to antimalaria medicine is reduced by 75 percent, 769,000 people could die from malaria in 2020.

"WHO urges countries to move fast and distribute malaria prevention and treatment tools at this stage of the COVID-19 outbreak in sub-Saharan Africa, and to do their utmost to safely maintain these essential malaria control services," the organization said in a statement, adding that there is a critical window of opportunity to minimize the effects of COVID-19 on anti-malaria efforts.

In 2019, about 93 percent of all malaria cases were reported from sub-Saharan Africa, per that year's global malaria report by WHO.

There are 25,320 COVID-19 cases in the African region, with the death toll standing at 1,225, per WHO data.

Related Topics

Africa World 2019 2020 National University All From

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

2 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

2 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

4 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

4 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

4 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.