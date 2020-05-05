UrduPoint.com
WHO Urges To Retest All Unspecified Pneumonia Cases Registered In Nov-Dec For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

WHO Urges to Retest All Unspecified Pneumonia Cases Registered in Nov-Dec for COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends countries to retest for COVID-19 all cases of atypical pneumonia registered in December-November in the wake of reports about a potential early coronavirus case in France, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends countries to retest for COVID-19 all cases of atypical pneumonia registered in December-November in the wake of reports about a potential early coronavirus case in France, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

On Monday, media reported that a French hospital retested samples from 24 patients who tested negative for flu and were treated in December and January and it turned out that one of them was positive for COVID-19 on December 27. Meanwhile, the first ever coronavirus case was reported by China on December 31.

"This gives us a whole new picture on everything, and yes of course, it would be great if all countries who have unspecified cases of pneumonia in the recent months, and even in December, and in even in November, would check them against COVID-19," Lindmeier said, when asked whether WHO would encourage other countries to look into old samples to find out whether there were earlier cases.

Commenting on the reports on French case, the spokesman said that it was "not surprising," as China could have coronavirus cases earlier than it was officially confirmed, while people continued traveling until it became an outbreak.

"This, of course, are interesting findings. It helps to better understand the potential virus circulation of COVID-19. It is not surprising. That is important given the earliest cases of COVID-19 had symptom onset in early December. So, it is possible that some of the infected people traveled from Wuhan to other countries at that time. It is also possible that more early cases to be found as countries retest samples," he added.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 3.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and more than 250,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

