WHO Vaccine Experts Say Chinese Jabs Show 'safety', But Data Lacking

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :WHO vaccine experts said Wednesday an interim analysis of clinical trial data from two Chinese Covid-19 vaccines showed they demonstrated "safety and good efficacy", but that data was lacking.

"The vaccines demonstrated safety and good efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 disease but both vaccines lacked data in older age groups and in persons with co-morbidities," the World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) said, after Sinovac and Sinopharm submitted data in applications for the UN health agency's emergency use listing.

More Stories From World

