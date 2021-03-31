WHO Vaccine Experts Say Chinese Jabs Show 'safety', But Data Lacking
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:20 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :WHO vaccine experts said Wednesday an interim analysis of clinical trial data from two Chinese Covid-19 vaccines showed they demonstrated "safety and good efficacy", but that data was lacking.
"The vaccines demonstrated safety and good efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 disease but both vaccines lacked data in older age groups and in persons with co-morbidities," the World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) said, after Sinovac and Sinopharm submitted data in applications for the UN health agency's emergency use listing.