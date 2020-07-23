UrduPoint.com
WHO Warns About Lax Attitudes Toward Protection Measures Against COVID-19 In Africa

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:35 PM

Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization regional director for Africa, highlighted on Thursday the threat to the fight against COVID-19 on the continent posed by irresponsible attitude toward protection measures, calling for monitoring initiatives amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region

"Especially after the easing of lockdown started we've seen cases taking up again, including in countries like Algeria, Kenya, Ghana to some extent, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, and Zambia .

.. The use of masks - masks are available but people are starting to relax and more and more wearing them around the chin, below the nose. There needs to be a very robust support, monitoring, follow-up, reminder process so people keep the masks up all the time," she said at a briefing, adding that assistance of the international community will be required to implement necessary measures.

According to the WHO, there are 769,608 confirmed cases in Africa, with a death toll of 16,435.

