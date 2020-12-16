WHO Warns About Resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe in Early 2021 After Winter Holidays

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned about a possible spike of COVID-19 early next year because of the holiday season and proposed measures to prevent it from happening.

"Annually across Europe, we see a massive increase in gatherings that bring together people of all ages, including families, religious groups and friends. This brings a significant risk of increased COVID-19 transmission during the upcoming holiday season ... There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, and we will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it," the WHO Regional Office for Europe said in a statement.

The organization recommended countries with ski resorts to adopt a setup of seasonal activities to prevent potential crowding. The WHO also advises to postpone or cancel mass gatherings as well as take measures to unload public transport and major transportation hubs.

It also proposed to hold either religious service outside or have them limited in duration and size as well as with all necessary precautions in mind.

"Gatherings should be held outside if possible, and participants should wear masks and maintain physical distancing. If held indoors, limiting group size and ensuring good ventilation to reduce exposure risk are key. It may feel awkward to wear masks and practise physical distancing when around friends and family, but doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy," the organization added.

The WHO also advised those who have to travel for holidays to avoid transportation that could be crowded.

As winter holidays like Christmas and New Year are approaching, experts are concerned that they would boost the spread of the disease through people traveling and spending a lot of time indoors accompanied by groups of friends and relatives.