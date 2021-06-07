WHO Warns Against Quick Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions While Variants Spread

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Tuesday against lifting coronavirus-related restrictions across the world "too quickly" while COVID-19 variants are actively spreading globally.

A number of countries and separate regions have been easing or completely lifting COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks with the approach of summer, as well as a drop in the number of infections. The Belgian capital was the latest among them, with Brussels Mayor Philippe Close announcing on Monday the cancellation of the mandatory mask wearing outdoors from June 9.

"With the increased global transmission of variants of concern, including the Delta variant, lifting restrictions too quickly could be disastrous for those who are not vaccinated," Tedros said at a press briefing.

The Delta variant has recently become of particular concern, as it became prevalent in some countries, causing a sharp surge in infections. The new mutant variant was first detected in India last month. It is also known as a "double mutant" due to it possessing two mutations of particular concern, L452R and E484Q.