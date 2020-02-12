WHO Warns Against Speculation Over Coronavirus Spread, Urges to Focus on Containment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) cautions against speculation around the situation with the new coronavirus and urges to focus rather on its containment, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan said at a press conference on Tuesday commenting on the recent reports saying that this virus could reach 60 percent of the world's population.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Guardian reported citing the chair of public health medicine at Hong Kong University and an expert on coronavirus epidemics, professor Gabriel Leung, that the new deadly virus could be contracted by about two-thirds of the world's population unless it was controlled.

"We have the opportunity to contain, to confine, to slow down, to prepare ... Every chance we get, you see, like we want to accelerate the infodemic, not contain the epidemic. So I think we need to be very balanced and careful here with our populations, with our communities ... So let us be careful in throwing around figures [that there is no basis for at the moment], speculation scaring people. Let us plan and focus .

..on containment, confinement and slowing the virus down," Ryan said.

The executive director added that instead of raising concerns among people, the global community, including media, should empower them to take action and protect themselves as "there are things that every single human being on this planet can do to protect themselves from this disease."

Meanwhile, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalled that the same situation was during the Ebola virus outbreak when people were speculating on the scale of the virus' spread and its danger. Back then, the organization also called on the international community not to "go to extremes" and eventually found a way to contain the virus.

The current death toll from the virus is over 1,000 people with more than 43,000 others being infected. To fight the virus, which has now been officially labeled COVID-19, a global medical forum for scientists and healthcare providers was launched earlier on Tuesday in Geneva. In addition, Ghebreyesus said earlier in the day that the anti-coronavirus vaccine could be ready in 18 months.