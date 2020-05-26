UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Warns Common Diseases In Africa May Kill More People Than COVID-19 If Neglected

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

WHO Warns Common Diseases in Africa May Kill More People Than COVID-19 If Neglected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The treatment of pre-existing contagious diseases, such as malaria and tuberculosis, in Africa should not be disrupted by the fight against the coronavirus pandemic or else the progress of the past several years risks being reversed, WHO Africa Program Manager for Emergency Response Michel Yao told Sputnik in an interview.

"We can have a situation where malaria will kill more than COVID-19, for example, if we stop intervention. It is also the same for HIV treatment and tuberculosis treatment. These are the diseases that are ongoing and we can see reverse of some of the gain from vaccination: measles outbreaks popping up and the gains against poliomyelitis [overturned]," Yao said.

 The WHO official urged African nations to keep up the continuity of regular medical services throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with the triage of COVID-19 and other life-threatening infectious diseases.

In particular, Yao recommended that prevention mechanisms be strengthened back and more attention be paid to issues related to nutrition.

The WHO expert specifically pointed out the importance of stepping up such measures for vulnerable populations such as migrants and internationally displaced persons.

Related Topics

Africa Progress Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

New Zealandâ€™s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.