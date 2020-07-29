UrduPoint.com
WHO Warns Coronavirus May Have Long-Term Debilitating Effect On All Patients

Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The World Health Organization does not yet fully understand the long-term effects of the new coronavirus disease on patients but assumes they can be more devastating than is thought, WHO Health Emergencies Program's Executive Director Mike Ryan said Wednesday.

"We really have to come to grips with [the fact] that yes, COVID-19 might not kill, but it could debilitate you for a significant period of time. Therefore, we have to take it seriously. We have to take protecting ourselves and protecting others seriously," he said during a virtual Q&A session.

Ryan confirmed the perception that the vast majority of younger people have a milder version of the disease, but warned that the multi-organ effects of COVID-19 have led researchers to believe that its milder form affects the body just as extensively but at a milder level.

"We've seen perfectly healthy young people go to hospital, have a moderate disease and then come out and find 10-15 weeks later they still can't run, they can't exercise, they're out of breath, they are getting coughing fits. Who wants or needs that?" he said.

