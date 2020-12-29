UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Warns Coronavirus Pandemic Is 'not Necessarily The Big One'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:43 PM

WHO warns coronavirus pandemic is 'not necessarily the big one'

World Health Organization (WHO) experts have warned that the coronavirus is not necessarily the big one, and that there is a real chance of another, more serious pandemic spreading across the world

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) experts have warned that the coronavirus is not necessarily the big one, and that there is a real chance of another, more serious pandemic spreading across the world.

"The next pandemic may be more severe", Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO Emergencies Programme, told a year-end press conference in Geneva on Monday.

"We need to get our act together, because we live on a fragile planet, and in an increasingly complex society," he added.

"Let's honour those we've lost by getting better at what we do".

The WHO Technical Lead on COVID-19, Dr. Maria van Kerkhove, noted that some of the countries that have coped better with COVID-19 have not necessarily been those with the highest incomes, but those that have lived through other infectious disease outbreaks. Those countries, she said, have used the "muscle memory" of traumatic events to kick their systems into gear, and act to comprehensively tackle the virus.

Dr. van Kerkhove joined Dr. Ryan in calling for the world to be better prepared for the next health crisis, with well-trained health workers able to take full advantage of innovative technology, and informed, engaged citizens capable of keeping themselves safe.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the UN agency is learning new things about the virus every day, including the ability of new variants to spread, make people sick, or have a potential impact on available tests, treatments or vaccines.

Dr. Tedros singled out work taking place in the United Kingdom and South Africa, where scientists are carrying out epidemiologic and laboratory studies, which will guide the agency's next steps.

"Only if countries are testing effectively will you be able to pick up variants and adjust strategies to cope", said the WHO chief. "We must ensure that countries are not punished for transparently sharing new scientific findings".

Thanking the many partners with whom WHO has worked this year, Dr. Tedros looked ahead to 2021, and to the fair and equitable distribution of the treatments and vaccines discovered this year.

However, the officials warned that it may be premature to imagine a world in which COVID-19 has been eradicated.

Guest speaker Professor David Heymann, a disease expert and member of a WHO "surge team" deployed to strengthen the COVID-19 response in South Africa earlier this year, said that we now have the tools at our disposal to save lives, allowing us to learn to live with the virus.

Dr. Ryan agreed that COVID-19 is likely to become endemic in the global population. Vaccinations, he explained, do not guarantee that infectious diseases will be eradicated.

Societies would do better to focus on getting back to full strength, rather than on the "moonshot of eradication", the senior WHO official added.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Guide David Geneva Van Lead United Kingdom South Africa May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fed extends loan programme deadline amid high dema ..

22 minutes ago

Balochistan govt released Rs 43 bln for 1430 devel ..

22 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

15 seconds ago

Variant strain of COVID-19 in five positive UK inb ..

16 seconds ago

PFMA KP demands facilitation of flour industry

45 minutes ago

Russia to Lift Curbs on Azerbaijan's Tomato Import ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.