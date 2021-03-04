UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Warns Countries Against Concluding Bilateral Vaccine Deals That Could Harm COVAX

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:37 PM

WHO Warns Countries Against Concluding Bilateral Vaccine Deals That Could Harm COVAX

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge warned on Thursday against concluding bilateral vaccine deals that could harm the COVAX global coronavirus vaccine distribution facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge warned on Thursday against concluding bilateral vaccine deals that could harm the COVAX global coronavirus vaccine distribution facility.

"The COVAX mechanism is the only global mechanism to equalize access to vaccines between countries.

So what we would like to avoid, obviously, any bilateral deals that hurt or are a setback to the COVAX facility, which is now starting to deliver all over the world," Kluge said at a WHO briefing.

COVAX aims to ship close to 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021. It has recently started a roll-out of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines and is looking to add more to its portfolio.

Related Topics

World Europe All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi approves second phase of Sharjah ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Public Library announces free annual membe ..

7 minutes ago

13 accused arrested,liquor seized in sargodha

6 seconds ago

Khanewal ready to vaccinate elderly people against ..

8 seconds ago

Int'l Contact Group on Venezuela Rejects Decision ..

9 seconds ago

NUMS accords associate membership of AQAAIW

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.