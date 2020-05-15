WHO Warns COVID-19 May Infect Almost Quarter of African Population, Kill 150,000 Over Year

More than 200 million people in Africa are at risk of contracting the coronavirus disease next year, and the number of COVID-19 related deaths can reach up to 150,000 if no immediate actions are taken, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional office for Africa warned in a report published by the BMJ Global Health journal on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) More than 200 million people in Africa are at risk of contracting the coronavirus disease next year, and the number of COVID-19 related deaths can reach up to 150,000 if no immediate actions are taken, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional office for Africa warned in a report published by the BMJ Global Health journal on Friday.

The research modeled likely rates of exposure to the coronavirus infection in 47 African countries, excluding Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan and Tunisia.

"Of WHO Africa's one billion population, 22% (16-26%) will be infected in the first year, with 37 (29 - 44) million symptomatic cases and 150 (83-190) thousand deaths. There will be an estimated 4.6 (3.6-5.5) million COVID-19 hospitalisations, of which 140 (82-167) thousand would be severe cases requiring oxygen, and 89 (52-107) thousand critical cases requiring breathing support," the report said.

WHO in Africa has also called for swift improvements to health care facilities, with the Primary focus being on hospitals increasing their patient capacity.

"Countries of the WHO African Region need to expand the capacity of particularly their primary hospitals to mitigate implications of widespread community spread of SARSCoV-2. Basic emergency care needs to be included in primary care systems," the report added.

Experts noted that the most intense level of the disease's spread would be observed in smaller states, as well as in Algeria, South Africa and Cameroon. Meanwhile, Nigeria, South Africa and Algeria are expected to have the highest incidence rate.

There are currently 75,498 cumulative COVID-19 cases in 53 African countries, with 2,561 reported deaths, according to WHO data. So far, 27,272 patients have recovered.