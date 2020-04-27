WHO Warns COVID-19 Pandemic Not Over as Several Global Regions Show Increasing Trend

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak is far from being over as case numbers rapidly rise in several global regions, such as Africa and Latin America, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"As lockdowns in Europe ease with declining numbers of new cases, we continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test, and treat all cases and trace every contact to ensure these declining trends continue. But the pandemic is far from over ... WHO continues to be concerned about the increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and some Asian countries," the director-general said at the WHO's daily press briefing.

Tedros stated that over the past week, the WHO had delivered medical supplies to 40 African countries in order to assist efforts to combat the spread of the disease.

A total of 819 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday in the African region by the WHO, raising the overall total to 20,316.

He added that in the affected regions, case numbers were being underreported due to limited testing capacity.

"As in all regions, cases and deaths are underreported in many countries in these regions because of low testing capacity," Tedros remarked.

As of 08:00 GMT on Sunday, the WHO has confirmed more than 2.8 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, with 84,900 cases being confirmed worldwide over the preceding 24 hours.

Another data aggregator, the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center, has reported almost 3 million cases of the disease globally since the start of the outbreak.