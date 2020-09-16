WHO Warns Health Systems to Be Stressed as COVID-19 Cases Go Up

Health systems will be further stressed as COVID-19 cases go up to spring levels in some countries, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, stressing that the world has a window of opportunity to minimize negative consequences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Health systems will be further stressed as COVID-19 cases go up to spring levels in some countries, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, stressing that the world has a window of opportunity to minimize negative consequences.

"Health systems, which, you know, have a certain number of beds and hospitalizations, those are also going to be stressed ... There is a lot that we can do and we need to do it now. The director general has talked a lot about this window of opportunity, we have another one," Van Kerkhove said during a Q&A session with her colleague Mike Ryan.