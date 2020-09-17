UrduPoint.com
WHO Warns Of 'alarming Rates Of Transmission' Of Virus In Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:27 PM

WHO warns of 'alarming rates of transmission' of virus in Europe

The European chapter of the World Health Organization on Thursday said it saw "alarming rates of transmission" of Covid-19 across the region and warned countries against shortening quarantine periods

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The European chapter of the World Health Organization on Thursday said it saw "alarming rates of transmission" of Covid-19 across the region and warned countries against shortening quarantine periods.

"The September case numbers...

should serve as a wake-up call for all of us," the WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said.

"Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region," he told a press conference, as the organisation said it was concerned about countries which had decided to shorten quarantine requirements.

