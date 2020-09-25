UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Warns Of Another Million COVID Deaths Unless Tougher Measures Curb Transmission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

WHO Warns of Another Million COVID Deaths Unless Tougher Measures Curb Transmission

Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health emergencies program, on Friday warned that unless countries step up the collective fight against COVID-19, the world could see another million deaths from the disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health emergencies program, on Friday warned that unless countries step up the collective fight against COVID-19, the world could see another million deaths from the disease.

The global death toll from the coronavirus infection is currently nearing 1,000,000 according to most estimates.

"So 1 million is a terrible number and I think we need to reflect on that before we start considering a second million. There is a lot that can be done to save lives, both in terms of disease control, existing life-saving measures and the innovation that are coming down the pipe. The real question is - are we prepared, collectively, to do what it takes to avoid that number?" Ryan told a virtual briefing.

"If we don't take those actions and we don't continue to evolve the nature and scale and intensity of our cooperation, then yes, we will be looking at that number [2 million] and, sadly, a number much higher," he added.

Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, stressed the need to stem transmission instead of relying solely on vaccines.

"I think we have to be super clear - whether another million people die of COVID-19 is not a function of whether or not we have a vaccine. It's a function of whether or not we put the tools, approaches and knowledge that we have today to work to save lives and prevent transmission. It is as simple as that," Aylward said.

Related Topics

World From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US, UK Sign Declaration to Boost Developing Artifi ..

8 seconds ago

Growing Censorship on Facebook Unlikely to Resolve ..

9 seconds ago

WHO Published Draft Criteria for Emergency COVID-1 ..

11 seconds ago

CSA Director visits Virtual University Head Office ..

4 minutes ago

Call for vibrant role of society to stop violence ..

4 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.