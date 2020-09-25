WHO Warns of Another Million COVID Deaths Unless Tougher Measures Curb Transmission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health emergencies program, on Friday warned that unless countries step up the collective fight against COVID-19, the world could see another million deaths from the disease.

The global death toll from the coronavirus infection is currently nearing 1,000,000 according to most estimates.

"So 1 million is a terrible number and I think we need to reflect on that before we start considering a second million. There is a lot that can be done to save lives, both in terms of disease control, existing life-saving measures and the innovation that are coming down the pipe. The real question is - are we prepared, collectively, to do what it takes to avoid that number?" Ryan told a virtual briefing.

"If we don't take those actions and we don't continue to evolve the nature and scale and intensity of our cooperation, then yes, we will be looking at that number [2 million] and, sadly, a number much higher," he added.

Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, stressed the need to stem transmission instead of relying solely on vaccines.

"I think we have to be super clear - whether another million people die of COVID-19 is not a function of whether or not we have a vaccine. It's a function of whether or not we put the tools, approaches and knowledge that we have today to work to save lives and prevent transmission. It is as simple as that," Aylward said.