WHO warns of 'explosion' of virus cases in Europe: AFP interview

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization in Europe on Thursday said they were seeing an "explosion" of virus cases in the European region and warned mortality rates were also rising.

"We do see an explosion.

... in the sense it only takes a couple of days to have over the European region an increase of one million cases," WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told AFP, adding that "we see little by little the mortality increasing as well."