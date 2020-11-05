UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Warns Of 'explosion' Of Virus Cases In Europe: AFP Interview

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:59 PM

WHO warns of 'explosion' of virus cases in Europe: AFP interview

The World Health Organization in Europe on Thursday said they were seeing an "explosion" of virus cases in the European region and warned mortality rates were also rising

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization in Europe on Thursday said they were seeing an "explosion" of virus cases in the European region and warned mortality rates were also rising.

"We do see an explosion.

... in the sense it only takes a couple of days to have over the European region an increase of one million cases," WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told AFP, adding that "we see little by little the mortality increasing as well."

Related Topics

World Europe Million

Recent Stories

Ukraine's GDP Fell 5.5% Year-on-Year in First 9 Mo ..

2 minutes ago

Manchester United Approach Ex-Tottenham Boss Poche ..

2 minutes ago

Bird Flu Outbreak in Germany Spreads to Farm - Loc ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in G20 ministers of culture meeti ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Munir A. S ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons PDMA DG, DC on pleas for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.