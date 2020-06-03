WHO Warns of High Risks of 'Devastating' Second Wave of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge warned on Wednesday of high risks of COVID-19 resurgence, adding that the second wave would be devastating.

"The second wave is not inadmissible.

However, more and more countries are lifting restrictions. There is an obvious risk of COVID infection resurgence. If we do not cut this short, the second wave may come and it may be truly devastating. We should remember the situation now is not better than in the beginning of the year," Kluge said at an online WHO briefing.