UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Warns Of Neglecting Vaccinations During Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

WHO warns of neglecting vaccinations during pandemic

The World Health Organization's European office warned Thursday that to keep other infectious diseases in check, vaccination programmes must remain a priority even during the coronavirus pandemic

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization's European office warned Thursday that to keep other infectious diseases in check, vaccination programmes must remain a priority even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The warning came as the UN body noted that while the spread of the novel coronavirus seemed to be "plateauing in western Europe, the gradient of the epi-curve steepens as we look east".

"Immunisation services are essential. If they have been interrupted, catch-up measures must be taken as quickly as possible," WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told a press conference.

"We cannot allow the impact of COVID-19 to be amplified by neglecting other vital health protection measures," Kluge added.

WHO's European branch was particularly concerned about a resurgence of measles, which affected 6,000 people on the continent in the first two months of this year.

"Immunisation has never been more important," said Siddhartha Datta, programme manager for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunisation at WHO Europe.

"Measles and other infectious diseases are very much here amongst us and the time to prevent them is now," Datta added.

To this end, countries need to ensure that health systems are set up to be able to work in parallel to those dedicated to the care of those suffering from COVID-19.

"Dual track health systems can offer the flexibility and resilience needed to manage repeated waves of coronavirus infections and the increasing demand for other services," Kluge said.

WHO's European branch has recorded more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 129,344 related deaths.

The organisation noted that Spain, followed by Italy, Britain, Germany and France still had the highest number of cases, but thanks to social distancing and lockdown measures "a plateau or reduction in the number of new cases" could be noted.

However, in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine, the number of cases has increased over the past seven days, while infections have stabilised in Turkey.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey France Germany Spain Italy Belarus Kazakhstan From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int'l ..

11 minutes ago

ECNEC approves four major development projects

20 minutes ago

PPP's politics depends on corruption, deception; H ..

3 seconds ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division visits field hosp ..

5 seconds ago

One killed, other injured in Swat Expressway misha ..

6 seconds ago

US weekly jobless claims at 3.84 mn, virus total p ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.