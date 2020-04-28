WHO warns of virus impact in Middle East war zones

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday of the impact coronavirus could have in Middle Eastern conflict zones and urged other countries in the region against loosening confinement measures

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization warned Tuesday of the impact coronavirus could have in middle Eastern conflict zones and urged other countries in the region against loosening confinement measures.

"This fight has become even more challenging with the appearance of the virus in countries such as the Syrian Arabic Republic, Libya and Yemen," said the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean director Ahmed al-Mandhari.

Years of turmoil and conflicts have destroyed healthcare infrastructure in these countries, leaving vulnerable populations prone to infectious diseases as they grapple with limited access to basic medical services, he told an online press conference from Cairo.

Another serious challenge in these countries is political fragmentation, which has often hindered information sharing and humanitarian access in these countries, Mandhari added.