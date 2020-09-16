WHO Warns of Worrying Increase in COVID-19 Cases Back to Spring Level in Some Countries

The World Health Organization is seeing the increase in the coronavirus cases in some countries going back to spring levels, WHO expert on epidemiology Maria Van Kerkhove said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The World Health Organization is seeing the increase in the coronavirus cases in some countries going back to spring levels, WHO expert on epidemiology Maria Van Kerkhove said Wednesday.

"We're starting to see some worrying trends in some countries where we are seeing case numbers increase. And the case numbers are increasing to the levels we saw in the spring," van Kerkhove said at an Q & A session.

The expert said the increase in hospitalizations and ICU, which could be seen across the Northern hemisphere, was a worrying sign.

In addition, the flu season, which has not started yet, may put additional stress on the medical systems, van Kerkhove said.

"We haven't seen flu circulate yet. And so, we can't distinguish between flu and COVID initially, you need a test to do so. So testing systems are really stressed right now even though they've improved. But they're going to be even further stressed," the expert said.