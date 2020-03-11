UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Warns Other States May Soon Join Iran, Italy At Forefront Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

WHO Warns Other States May Soon Join Iran, Italy at Forefront of Coronavirus Outbreak

Michael Ryan, executive director for WHO health emergencies program, warns that other countries may soon find themselves in a situation similar to one experienced currently by Iran and Italy, the nations that are now at the forefront of the coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Michael Ryan, executive director for WHO health emergencies program, warns that other countries may soon find themselves in a situation similar to one experienced currently by Iran and Italy, the nations that are now at the forefront of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We really need to focus on ... solidarity, getting the job done. We need to move now. Iran and Italy are in the frontline now. They are suffering, but I guarantee that other countries will be in that situation very soon. So, we all need to show that solidarity for each other," Ryan said at a press conference.

The WHO official added that there was a great concern about medical staff working non-stop in intensive care units� in Iran and Italy.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on his part, said that the organization was trying to mobilize more support for coronavirus-hit Iran.

"Iran is doing its best ... they need lots of supplies ... we have tried to support [Iran] as much as we can, but there is still a shortage. We are trying to mobilize more support for Iran," he said.

On a global scale, there are almost 120,000 confirmed cases, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy with 10,149 and Iran with 8,042. The total number of global deaths reached 4,284 as of Wednesday, and over 65,000 recoveries have been reported.

Related Topics

Shortage Iran China Job Italy May All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Earmarks $560Mln for State, Local Battles Again ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Suspends So ..

2 minutes ago

UN Confirms Teacher at Organization's School in Ne ..

2 minutes ago

No intention to end academic year: Education Minis ..

32 minutes ago

Child Diagnosed With COVID-19 in Moscow Has No Sym ..

2 minutes ago

Israel More Than Doubles Economic Aid Package Amid ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.