WHO Warns Other States May Soon Join Iran, Italy at Forefront of Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Michael Ryan, executive director for WHO health emergencies program, warns that other countries may soon find themselves in a situation similar to one experienced currently by Iran and Italy, the nations that are now at the forefront of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We really need to focus on ... solidarity, getting the job done. We need to move now. Iran and Italy are in the frontline now. They are suffering, but I guarantee that other countries will be in that situation very soon. So, we all need to show that solidarity for each other," Ryan said at a press conference.

The WHO official added that there was a great concern about medical staff working non-stop in intensive care units� in Iran and Italy.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on his part, said that the organization was trying to mobilize more support for coronavirus-hit Iran.

"Iran is doing its best ... they need lots of supplies ... we have tried to support [Iran] as much as we can, but there is still a shortage. We are trying to mobilize more support for Iran," he said.

On a global scale, there are almost 120,000 confirmed cases, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy with 10,149 and Iran with 8,042. The total number of global deaths reached 4,284 as of Wednesday, and over 65,000 recoveries have been reported.