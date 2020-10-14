WHO Warns Pandemic Puts Progress Against Tuberculosis at Risk - Statement

The World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement on Wednesday said progress against tuberculosis (TB) is at risk as resources are being reallocated to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement on Wednesday said progress against tuberculosis (TB) is at risk as resources are being reallocated to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Disruptions in services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to further setbacks," the statement said. "In many countries, human, financial and other resources have been reallocated from TB to the COVID-19 response. Data collection and reporting systems have also been negatively impacted."

Three high burden countries - India, Indonesia and the Philippines - reported 25-30 percent drops in TB case notifications, which could could lead to a dramatic increase in additional TB deaths, the statement said.

Before the pandemic, many countries were making progress in tackling TB with a nine percent reduction in incidence, a 14 percent decrease in deaths seen between 2015 and 2019.

In 2019, approximately 1.

4 million people died from TB-related disease, and of the 10 million people who developed it, some three million were not diagnosed, according to the statement.

Funding for TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care is a major issue, and in 2020, it has reached $6.5 billion, representing only half of the $13 billion target agreed by countries in the UN Political Declaration on TB.

"Accelerated action is urgently needed worldwide if we are to meet our targets by 2022," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the statement.

The UN Political Declaration on TB for 2018-2022 aims to treat 40 million people, reach at least 30 million with TB preventive treatment, and mobilize financial resources, including at least $2 billion annually for research.

The WHO's End TB Strategy aims to reach a 90 percent reduction in TB deaths and an 80 percent reduction in the TB incidence rate by 2030, compared to the 2015 baseline.