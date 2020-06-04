WHO Warns Second Wave of COVID-19 May Be Worsened by Seasonal Flu

The second wave of COVID-19 could be worsened by seasonal flu in the fall, as immunization has been interrupted in many countries, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The second wave of COVID-19 could be worsened by seasonal flu in the fall, as immunization has been interrupted in many countries, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"We see in most of European countries an improvement in the coronavirus situation, but we should be ready for a second wave, which will be coming in September, when we will have the second wave of coronavirus together with the seasonal flu � because we do see in quite a number of countries an interruption of routine immunization.

What we are telling the countries � if the situation is improving now, no time for celebration, but time for preparation, that we should really take the time now to prepare ourselves for the fall," Kluge said at a press conference of the Valdai discussion club.

The WHO has repeatedly warned against lifting coronavirus restrictions too early, pointing to the high risks of resurgence. Just on Wednesday, Kluge called for cautiousness amid fears of a "devastating" second wave of the coronavirus disease, which has already claimed over 380,000 lives worldwide.