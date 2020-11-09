UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Welcomes 'All Efforts' To Improve Organization - Director General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

WHO Welcomes 'All Efforts' to Improve Organization - Director General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is open to all initiatives to better its work and is committed to constant improvement, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"In recent months, there have been calls for WHO to be reformed. We welcome any and all efforts to strengthen this organization - not for its own sake, but for the sake of the people we serve. We're committed to continuous learning, continuous improvement and continuous accountability," Tedros told the resumed World Health Assembly's plenary session.

The secretary general went on to say that the improvement of the organization must not be limited to the organizations' top levels but had to be comprehensive in nature.

"Any discussion about strengthening WHO cannot focus only on the Secretariat, it must include the entire fabric of the organization, beginning with stronger national capacities and improved international cooperation," he added.

Earlier this year, the organization's transparency was questioned by various parties, including the United States and the European Union, over its initial reporting on the situation with the novel coronavirus in China. Some claim that WHO was too lenient with Beijing, accused of not providing crucial information on the crisis early on. In October, the EU was reported to be planning a reform of the organization that would tackle the issue of information sharing between countries and WHO.

Related Topics

Assembly World China European Union Beijing United States October All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

29 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

32 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

50 minutes ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

51 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.