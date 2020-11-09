WHO Welcomes 'All Efforts' to Improve Organization - Director General

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is open to all initiatives to better its work and is committed to constant improvement, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"In recent months, there have been calls for WHO to be reformed. We welcome any and all efforts to strengthen this organization - not for its own sake, but for the sake of the people we serve. We're committed to continuous learning, continuous improvement and continuous accountability," Tedros told the resumed World Health Assembly's plenary session.

The secretary general went on to say that the improvement of the organization must not be limited to the organizations' top levels but had to be comprehensive in nature.

"Any discussion about strengthening WHO cannot focus only on the Secretariat, it must include the entire fabric of the organization, beginning with stronger national capacities and improved international cooperation," he added.

Earlier this year, the organization's transparency was questioned by various parties, including the United States and the European Union, over its initial reporting on the situation with the novel coronavirus in China. Some claim that WHO was too lenient with Beijing, accused of not providing crucial information on the crisis early on. In October, the EU was reported to be planning a reform of the organization that would tackle the issue of information sharing between countries and WHO.