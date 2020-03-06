WHO Welcomes Alternatives to Face-to-Face Meetings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Official

The World Health Organization welcomes alternatives to face-to-face meetings amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan said at a press conference on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The World Health Organization welcomes alternatives to face-to-face meetings amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan said at a press conference on Friday.

Earlier this week, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund said they would adopt a virtual format for their upcoming meetings in Washington instead of convening in person amid coronavirus fears.

"It is wonderful to see that we have alternatives now to necessarily having to meet face-to-face all the time, and if there is a benefit for the planet, then that is great. But we would obviously rather not have COVID-19, and the fear, and the disruptions that it is causing. But ... life has to go on ... and it is wonderful to see the innovation in education, the innovations in communications, the innovations in our capacity to continue doing the things we do, but maybe using alternative ways," Ryan said when asked on the need to switch to virtual format meeting.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in his turn, added that virtual meetings should be considered not only because of the coronavirus disease spread but also "when there is no COVID[-19]."

"But in the middle of the COVID-19 now, as Mike said, we have to do the assessment, risk assessment, and make our decisions based on that. But the virtual meetings ... should actually be an issue even when we do not have COVID[-19] around," Tedros said.

To date, the number of those infected globally has passed 100,000, with more than 3,400 fatalities. Over 55,400 people have recovered.