UrduPoint.com

WHO Welcomes China's Change In Covid Strategy

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 09:29 PM

WHO welcomes China's change in Covid strategy

The World Health Organization said Friday it was pleased that China was now loosening its Covid-19 restrictions, in the wake of nationwide protests over Beijing's hardline pandemic response

Geneva, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization said Friday it was pleased that China was now loosening its Covid-19 restrictions, in the wake of nationwide protests over Beijing's hardline pandemic response.

Discontent spilled onto the streets last weekend and expanded into calls for more political freedom, in widespread demonstrations not seen in decades.

Cities across China further unwound Covid restrictions on Friday, loosening testing and quarantine rules.

"We're pleased to learn that the Chinese authorities are adjusting their current strategies," balancing control measures with the lives of communities who have "suffered", WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference.

"We hope this progresses and we see that coherent, calibrated strategy emerge that balances the control of the virus with the lives, livelihoods, wellbeing and human rights of the people of China."Ryan said there were "natural frustrations" around the world as people have had their lives turned upside-down by the pandemic.

"It's really important that governments listen to their people when people are in pain. We really want to see that adjustment happen and accelerate," he said.

Related Topics

World China Beijing

Recent Stories

IAEA Says Discussing at High Level ZNPP Security Z ..

IAEA Says Discussing at High Level ZNPP Security Zone Both With Russia, Ukraine

1 minute ago
 WHO still waiting on unfettered access to Tigray

WHO still waiting on unfettered access to Tigray

1 minute ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker grieve over demise of G ..

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker grieve over demise of Geo's president Imran Aslam

1 minute ago
 German Cabinet Refuses to Confirm Talks With Ukrai ..

German Cabinet Refuses to Confirm Talks With Ukraine on Patriot Deliveries

3 minutes ago
 Brussels Insists on Freezing EU Funds for Hungary ..

Brussels Insists on Freezing EU Funds for Hungary to Influence Budapest's Polici ..

4 minutes ago
 WHO Says 90% of World's Population Have Certain Le ..

WHO Says 90% of World's Population Have Certain Level of COVID-19 Immunity

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.