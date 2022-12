The World Health Organization said Friday it was pleased that China was now loosening its Covid-19 restrictions, in the wake of nationwide protests over Beijing's hardline pandemic response

Geneva, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization said Friday it was pleased that China was now loosening its Covid-19 restrictions, in the wake of nationwide protests over Beijing's hardline pandemic response.

Discontent spilled onto the streets last weekend and expanded into calls for more political freedom, in widespread demonstrations not seen in decades.

Cities across China further unwound Covid restrictions on Friday, loosening testing and quarantine rules.

"We're pleased to learn that the Chinese authorities are adjusting their current strategies," balancing control measures with the lives of communities who have "suffered", WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference.

"We hope this progresses and we see that coherent, calibrated strategy emerge that balances the control of the virus with the lives, livelihoods, wellbeing and human rights of the people of China."Ryan said there were "natural frustrations" around the world as people have had their lives turned upside-down by the pandemic.

"It's really important that governments listen to their people when people are in pain. We really want to see that adjustment happen and accelerate," he said.