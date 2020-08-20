WHO Welcomes Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Thorough Efficacy, Safety Assessment Needed

The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, praised on Thursday Russia's longtime tradition of vaccine development, however, when it comes to its newly-registered vaccine against COVID-19, thorough efficacy and the assessment of safety is required

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, praised on Thursday Russia's longtime tradition of vaccine development, however, when it comes to its newly-registered vaccine against COVID-19, thorough efficacy and the assessment of safety is required.

The world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V, was registered in Russia on August 11. Though some Western countries expressed reservations about the vaccine's safety, as it has yet to pass phase 3 of clinical trials, the Russian Health Ministry has said that Sputnik V underwent all the necessary checks and was proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

"Any advances in the vaccine development is very encouraging news ... but ... every vaccine has to go through the same rigorous standards on efficacy and safety and, ultimately, there is only one way to do so � clinical trials � phase one, phase two and phase three, including phase three, which speaks about much larger audience to which the vaccine is administered, to really see particularly whether it is safe. And WHO indeed is being invited to review thoroughly the data," Kluge told reporters.

Commenting on the criticism the Russian vaccine faced in the West, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency officer of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said that the safety-related concerns were not Russia specific.

"We are taking an accelerated approach and it is absolutely essential that we don't cut corners in safety or efficacy.

So it is a central concern and for all of the vaccines," Smallwood said.

The senior emergency officer added that the WHO received information from Russia regarding its new development about 10 days ago.

"We have entered into direct discussions with the [Russian] teams, and our pre-qualification colleagues have been sharing the various steps and information that is going to be required for WHO to take assessments, and this process is ongoing. And we will surely update everybody ... But we are not going through a rush job of trying to jump to conclusions here. We want to take our time to really understand where the vaccine is at and get as full information as possible," Smallwood noted.

The Sputnik V vaccine has two separately injected components that together build immunity against the virus. The vaccine has been tested on 76 volunteers separately at two institutions the Moscow-based Sechenov University and the Russian Defense Ministry's Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital.

The phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, involving around 2,000 people, is currently underway.

The WHO guidelines require three phases of clinical trials for a vaccine to be ready for mass distribution. The third phase usually includes up to 10,000 participants with the maximum representation of target population categories.