World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge praised on Thursday as "good news" the beginning of the rolling review of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the EU drug regulator.

Earlier in the day, the European Medicines Agency announced it was staring the rolling review to test the vaccine for compliance with EU effectiveness, safety and quality standards.

"We believe that this is good news, we have been saying before that the Russian Federation does have a robust and proven past of vaccine development, manufacture, and uptake.

They had a major role in the fight against polio and yellow fever among other ones. But we are always very consistent, independent of the country of origin, the same criteria go for quality, safety, and efficacy, and we desperately need to enlarge our portfolio of vaccines, so I see this as a very welcome development," Hans Henri Kluge said at a WHO press briefing.