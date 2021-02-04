WHO Welcomes The Lancet Publication on Sputnik V - WHO Representative in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes the publication about Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in medical journal The Lancet, which proves the vaccine's quality, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday.

"We very much welcome, of course, the publication that proves the effectiveness of the vaccine," Vujnovic told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.