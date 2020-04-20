WHO Will Work to Ensure Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine Across Globe - Ryan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has continually worked to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines across the world, and will do the same once a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 is created, Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said Monday.

"We've worked for over 20 years in trying to ensure that products like vaccines are distributed in emergencies on the basis of epidemiologic need and on the basis that they will do the most good in combating the disease and preventing spread, and we intend to do exactly the same here," Ryan said at the WHO's daily press briefing.

To ensure this, the WHO will work to create the required infrastructure to distribute vaccines across the world.

"There are 193 or more countries and populations and peoples that share this planet.

They all deserve to have access to the benefits of a vaccine, and we must ensure that all nations benefit from the development of such a vaccine and it is WHO's intention to create the mechanisms and forums to ensure that that happens as quickly as possible," he said, adding that health officials must work with communities to ensure the acceptance of any vaccine.

Scientists across the globe are conducting efforts to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease, which has already killed more than 157,000 people worldwide according to the WHO.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Monday stated that the global competition to create a vaccine was a good sign.

Clinical trials of a vaccine produced by Russia's Vector State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology will begin in June, a researcher at the center told Sputnik on Monday.