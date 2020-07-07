WHO Wishes Brazilian President Bolsonaro Speedy Recovery From Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) wished on Tuesday to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19, expressing the belief that the case highlights collective vulnerability, and stressing the need for humanity to "stand in unison."

Bolsonaro said earlier in the day he had tested positive.

"We wish him very well. We wish him a speedy and full recovery from this disease. Other leaders around the world have had similar experiences. I think it brings home for us all the reality of this virus. We are all potentially exposed to this virus, it doesn't know who we are, whether we are prince or pauper. It highlights our collective vulnerability," WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in turn, expressed hope that Bolsonaro's symptoms would be mild and he would be "back to office as soon as possible to support his country."

"We are all vulnerable and that's why we also say this is an enemy against humanity that humanity should stand in unison to fight and defeat. This happens once in a century. It's a dangerous virus. None like this has been since 1918. And national unity and global solidarity are most important [tools] without which I don't think we can defeat this virus and the divisions actually will be advantage to the virus," Tedros stressed.