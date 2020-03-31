UrduPoint.com
WHO Working Closely With Turkey To Protect Northwestern Syria From COVID-19 - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is coordinating closely with Turkey to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 into northwestern Syria, including on samples processing in Turkish laboratories, the head of WHO's operation in northwestern Syria has said in an interview with Sputnik.

No COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Syria's north-west so far.

"WHO's work in Northwest Syria is based on a Security Council resolution that permits delivery of humanitarian relief from across Turkey's border into NW Syria. In the context of the pandemic, WHO is working closely with Turkish authorities on access, coordination and processing of samples in Turkish laboratories," Mahmoud Daher said.

The WHO official also stressed that the WHO's operation in government-controlled areas across Syria was carried out in collaboration with the local authorities

