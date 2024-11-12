WHO ‘working tirelessly’ to help save lives as Mideast crisis grinds on: says official

Amid the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, the World Health Organization (WHO) continues efforts to keep the damaged hospitals up and running and to evacuate patients requiring specialized treatment, a senior official with the UN agency said in Cairo on Monday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Amid the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, the World Health Organization (WHO) continues efforts to keep the damaged hospitals up and running and to evacuate patients requiring specialized treatment, a senior official with the UN agency said in Cairo on Monday.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, was speaking during a press briefing on emergencies in the occupied Palestinian territory and Lebanon, but also in war-ravaged Sudan and beyond.

She also upheld the critical role of UN Palestine refugee agency UNRWA in Gaza, and appealed for peace.

“We urgently call for immediate and sustained ceasefires in the occupied Palestinian territory, Lebanon and Sudan, and unhindered access to deliver lifesaving aid,” she said.

Dr. Balkhy reported that since her last briefing “the conflict we feared would escalate has intensified, leading to a devastating deterioration in the Middle East”.

Food security experts have warned of imminent famine in North Gaza, where 15 UN agency chiefs have described the situation there as “apocalyptic”, however “tragically, nothing has changed – and perhaps has only become worse,” she added.

“Amid this relentless violence, we are working tirelessly to keep hospitals operational and evacuate patients in need of specialized care,” she said.

In fact, WHO and partners facilitated the largest medical evacuation from Gaza since the conflict began, transporting 90 patients and 139 companions to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Romania, with most going to the UAE.

“WHO has consistently advocated for medical evacuations throughout the hostilities,” she said, noting that the trauma and emotional toll of the conflict are immeasurable.

In the past three weeks, WHO and partners have completed seven missions to North Gaza, including five to Kamal Adwan Hospital. Several more missions were planned but not facilitated.

Teams delivered essential medical and surgical supplies to sustain hospital operations, but on one occasion “heavy bombardment continued close to where our teams were delivering aid,” she said, underlining that “there is truly no safe place in Gaza.”

Dr. Balkhy also highlighted the completion of the second round of a massive campaign to vaccinate young children in Gaza against polio, calling it a “tremendous achievement”.

She said the campaign succeeded against unimaginable odds, with planned humanitarian pauses significantly curtailed, which speaks to the incredible courage of polio teams, parents and caregivers.

UNRWA staff were central to the recent polio vaccination drive in Gaza, it was pointed out.

She added that it was not possible to discuss Gaza without acknowledging the indispensable role of UNRWA in delivering critical services.

“As the World Health Organization's Director-General has emphasized, there is no substitute for UNRWA,” she said.

“I want to take this moment to recognize the dedication of UNRWA staff — health and humanitarian professionals working tirelessly for their communities under unimaginable circumstances. Our work, and the work of other humanitarian partners in the occupied Palestinian territory would not be possible without them.”

Meanwhile, the situation in Lebanon is “equally distressing”, she said, and WHO has verified 103 attacks on healthcare since 8 October 2023.

She reported that as of today, 17 hospitals have either ceased operations or are only partially functioning due to insecurity or damage. In areas of active hostilities, roughly 127 primary healthcare centres and dispensaries, nearly 60 per cent, have been forced to close.

“We cannot – and must not – allow this to become a norm.”

She added that in preparation for the heavy burden of traumatic injuries, more than 5,500 health workers across more than 112 hospitals have received training in mass casualty management and psychological first aid.

WHO has also delivered 124 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon, including a three-month stock of blood bank supplies and trauma kits for 45 priority hospitals.

Ms. Balkhy reaffirmed WHO’s “key asks” for the region, including the call for immediate ceasefires.

“We demand the protection of civilians, healthcare workers and health facilities at all times, in all countries facing humanitarian and health emergencies,” she continued.

“And we ask that the world remembers every community in need — from Afghanistan to Syria, Yemen, the occupied Palestinian territory, Somalia and Sudan — and stands with us in our humanitarian mission to serve them.”

In related developments, the UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, visited a major UNRWA displacement centre in western Gaza City on Saturday.

The senior official met families who have been uprooted by the war and observed their living conditions.

Ms. Kaag visited one of the medical clinics managed by UNRWA within the displacement centre, speaking to children and families seeking medical treatment.

She also visited two prominent Christian houses of worship in Gaza City, the Orthodox Church and the Latin Monastery Church, meeting displaced families who are sheltering there.