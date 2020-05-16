UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Worried About Growing COVID-19 Cases In Migrant Dormitories In Gulf States - Expert

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

WHO Worried About Growing COVID-19 Cases in Migrant Dormitories in Gulf States - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns about the increasing number of coronavirus cases in dormitories for migrant workers across the middle East, where many foreign workers live, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at WHO, said on Friday.

"Another worrying trend in the Middle East are increasing case numbers in dormitories, where many expat workers live, and in a number of countries across the Gulf States a large proportion of the population that live there are not from that country," van Kerkhove said at a press conference.

The expert also said that during a preliminary teleconference earlier in the day, the WHO Eastern Mediterranean regional office discussed ways to curb the virus in such closed settings with several countries, including Singapore, which also faces the problem of growing infections in migrant dormitories.

According to van Kerkhove, there are very similar conditions and the fundamentals of what needs to be done in each one of these closed settings are the same.

"So it was a very good opportunity to be able to exchange and learn from one another to see how these outbreaks could be brought under control and so that we could prevent them from further happening," she added.

The main problem of such dormitories in the Gulf States is that they are overcrowded and do not allow dwellers to maintain social distance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

World Exchange Singapore Same Van Lead Middle East From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

4 minutes ago

Fine Rs 4.8 mln imposed on 1180 profiteers

2 minutes ago

Israelis stranded in Morocco by coronavirus reach ..

2 minutes ago

WHO to Launch Platform for Sharing Data on Tools t ..

2 minutes ago

Centre to play its full part for uplift of Sindh: ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 gamblers

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.