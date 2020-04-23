UrduPoint.com
WHO Would Welcome Working With Chinese Gov't To Investigate COVID-19 Animal Origins - Ryan

WHO Would Welcome Working With Chinese Gov't to Investigate COVID-19 Animal Origins - Ryan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) would welcome the opportunity to travel to China in partnership with other international stakeholders to investigate the animal origins of the novel coronavirus that has caused the global COVID-19 pandemic, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Wednesday.

"We will be delighted to work with international partners at the invitation of the Chinese government in order to carry out a really good investigation around the animal origins [of the new strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19] and really understand all of the factors associated with that.

We very much look forward to that opportunity," Ryan stated at the WHO's daily press briefing.

Ryan said that it was vital to understand the animal origins of the disease to prepare for any potential future pandemics.

On Friday, the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recommended that wet markets across the globe should only be allowed to reopen if strict hygiene measures are observed.

A WHO international team arrived in China in February to provide assistance as part of response measures to curb the outbreak, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 169,000 people globally, according to the organization.

